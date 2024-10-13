BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years.

BMEZ stock traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.79. 170,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,406. The business has a 50 day moving average of 15.85 and a 200-day moving average of 15.50. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.59.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.84 per share, for a total transaction of 126,910.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,661,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 327,276,417.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 54,554 shares of company stock worth $871,545 in the last ninety days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

