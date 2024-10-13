BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on October 31st

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BME stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,688. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $42.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

