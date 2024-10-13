BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

BKT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 45,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.