BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance
BKT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 45,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.67.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
