BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.70. 495,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,684,640 shares in the company, valued at $396,192,643.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,517,680 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,823.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

