BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.70. 495,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,684,640 shares in the company, valued at $396,192,643.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,517,680 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,823.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

