BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $12.88 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.