Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BTT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.58. 101,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

