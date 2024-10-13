BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 52,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,907. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.