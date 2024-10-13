BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

