BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MVF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.64.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
