BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.