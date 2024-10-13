Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 95,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,007. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
