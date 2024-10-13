Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 95,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,007. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.