Blast (BLAST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.44 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Blast token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a total market cap of $185.66 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blast Profile

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,063,079,627 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,034,925,227.549465 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.0089327 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $10,173,539.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

