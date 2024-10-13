BMO Capital Markets Trims Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Target Price to $22.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Get Constellium alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSTM

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Constellium has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 47.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,550 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,662,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,046,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Constellium by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,339,000 after acquiring an additional 257,618 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 14.1% during the second quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,902,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 234,756 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellium by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.