BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

NYSE LEO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

