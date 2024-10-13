Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Price Performance

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

