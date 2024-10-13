Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Price Performance
About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.
