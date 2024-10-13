Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.36. 546,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.12. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

