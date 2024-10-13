Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.2% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $52,989,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.20. 2,641,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.