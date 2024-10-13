Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.74. 591,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

