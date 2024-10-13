Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target at $7.09

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Infinera stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,025 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 22.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,057,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 2,025,658 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 14.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,951,000 after buying an additional 591,611 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 278.8% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after buying an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,759,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 748,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

