Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Earns Outperform Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NYSE:BKD opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

