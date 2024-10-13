Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,899. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

