Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $198.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.