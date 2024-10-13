Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $502.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $502.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

