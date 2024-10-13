Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EME opened at $450.45 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $450.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.89 and a 200-day moving average of $377.04.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EMCOR Group
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.