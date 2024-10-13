Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $450.45 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $450.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.89 and a 200-day moving average of $377.04.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.