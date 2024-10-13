Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $476,000 in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

