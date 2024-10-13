Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,324 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

