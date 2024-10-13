BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Short Interest Up 57.1% in September

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BTC Digital Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:BTCT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BTC Digital will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.