Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.7 %

BLDR stock opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,187,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

