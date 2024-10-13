Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRNY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. 2,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.0064 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

