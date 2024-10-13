Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Super Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Super Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE SGHC opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.71. Super Group Limited has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Super Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $446.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

