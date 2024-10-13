Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $12.31 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

