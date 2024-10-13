Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 22nd

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGO opened at $12.26 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.