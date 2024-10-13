Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Trading 100% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cambria Africa Plc (LON:CMB – Get Free Report) shares were up 100% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 30,150,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,045% from the average daily volume of 727,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Cambria Africa Trading Up 100.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of £2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.23.
Cambria Africa Company Profile
Cambria Africa plc is a principal investment arm of Ventures Africa Limited. It was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.
