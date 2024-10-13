Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Update

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 460,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Camden National Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.72. Camden National has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Camden National

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

