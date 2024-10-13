Camden National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Camden National has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of CAC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CAC shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

