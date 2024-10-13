Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.02.

Shares of CNI opened at $115.84 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,534,000 after acquiring an additional 387,975 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,365,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 8,610,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,315,000 after buying an additional 99,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

