Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$74.13.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$51.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$40.02 and a 1 year high of C$56.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.