Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$125.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.13.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$112.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$112.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.1435688 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.