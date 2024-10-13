Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 58.9% in September

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Canfor Stock Performance

CFPZF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. Canfor has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

