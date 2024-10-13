Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 58.9% in September

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Canfor Stock Performance
CFPZF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. Canfor has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.33.
About Canfor
