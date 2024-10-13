Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

CGGR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,219. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

