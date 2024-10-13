Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
NASDAQ CSWCZ opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $26.48.
About Capital Southwest
