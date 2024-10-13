Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,879 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 308,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $89.36 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

