Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $27.14 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 1.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $27,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Nutrien by 50.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $49.05 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

