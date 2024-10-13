Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises about 2.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Sun Life Financial worth $50,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $57.22 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $58.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.587 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

