Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,539,614 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 5.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $120,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $51,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 116.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

