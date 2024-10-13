Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

