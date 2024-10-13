Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAH. Argus lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.36.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,820,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

