Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 1,203 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 32.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 934 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,443 shares of company stock worth $133,105,284. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.71.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $589.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $538.12 and its 200 day moving average is $505.59. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $602.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

