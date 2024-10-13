Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 3,372 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TMO opened at $596.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $607.73 and its 200 day moving average is $583.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
