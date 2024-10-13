Carnegie Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 8.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $903,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in STERIS by 9.3% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in STERIS by 21.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 179,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $226.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $248.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.75 and a 200 day moving average of $225.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

